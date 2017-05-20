Norfolk man charged in crash that killed passenger in April - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Norfolk man charged in crash that killed passenger in April

Posted:
STANTON, NE (AP) -

A 19-year-old Norfolk man has been charged with one count of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide for a fatal crash last month.

The Norfolk Daily News reports that Blake Baldwin was charged in Stanton County on Friday.

Police say Baldwin was driving a sport utility vehicle April 29 when he lost control, causing the SUV to roll.

Baldwin and two other passengers were thrown from the vehicle. Nineteen-year-old Beau Kellogg, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Baldwin and the surviving passenger, 20-year-old Kaleb Eatherton of Norfolk, have also been charged with being minors in possession of alcohol.

Both are scheduled to appear in Stanton County Court on June 13.
 

