Most of Siouxland receives over an inch from Friday and Saturday rains

Friday and Saturday were pretty cold and miserable.



The wet weather finally started to wrap up Saturday night with some patchy drizzle and light showers lingering.



The system brought over an inch of rainfall to most of the area.



Aurelia had the top total as they received over three inches.



Mapleton and Estherville also had over two inches fall.



As a result of the rains several area rivers are now under Flood Warnings.



These include the Ocheyedan, Little Sioux and Big Sioux Rivers in Sioux and Clay Counties.