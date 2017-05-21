Bandits close home schedule with win over Bismarck

Dominique Carson scored twice in the Bandits' 67-49 win over Bismarck on Saturday.

Jeff Mack and Dominique Carson each scored twice, Sioux City out-rushed Bismarck 106-22 and the Bandits beat the Bucks on Saturday night, 67-49.

Carson scored both of his touchdowns in the first quarter, one on the ground and one through he air. Four different players had at least 20 rushing yards for Sioux City (8-2), led by Mack's 73 yards on the ground.

The difference in the game was the second quarter, in which Sioux City outscored Bismarck 37-14 to take a commanding lead.

Taylor Genuser completed 10 passes for 127 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. On defense, Cliff Stokes notched his league-leading ninth interception of the season.

Tyler Floyd had two touchdowns for Bismarck (4-7).

It was the home finale for Sioux City, who will play their final two games on the road. Sioux City visits Omaha on Saturday, May 27th, and closes out the regular season with a trip to Kansas City on June 2.