Musketeers complete dramatic comeback in Game Four win; force decisive Game Five

The Musketeers beat Chicago 5-4 on Saturday, forcing a decisive Game Five in the Clark Cup Finals.

Sioux City scored twice in the final three minutes, including the game-winner from Kristian Pospisil, and the Musketeers staved off elimination with a 5-4 win over Chicago in Game Four of the Clark Cup Finals on Saturday.

Twice the Musketeers went down by two goals in the game. Chicago scored twice in the first nine minutes with goals by Mitch Lewandowski and Jake Jaremko to take a 2-0 lead.

Aapeli Rasanen put the Muskies on the board, and then Philip Knies scored an unassisted goal to tie the game at two midway through the second period. But Jaremko scored his second goal of the night, and Reggie Lutz followed with a goal to make it 4-2 with 1:13 to play in the second period.

Odeen Tufto scored just 29 seconds after Lutz's goal to bring it back to a 4-3 game after two periods.

Chicago held in the third period, and was three minutes away from their first Clark Cup in franchise history. But Eeli Tolvanen got a breakaway and scored with 2:53 to play to tie the game at four. Then, with 1:09 to play, Pospisil unleashed the game-winning goal, beating Chciago goalie Ales Stezka top shelf.

Pospisil, Tolvanen and Knies each had a goal and an assist for Sioux City. Jaremko had two goals and an assist for Chicago, while Lutz added a goal and two assists.

With the win, the Musketeers tie the series up at two games apiece, and send the Clark Cup Finals back to Sioux City for a championship-deciding Game Five on Tuesday.

Game Five of the Clark Cup Finals is set for 7:05 on Tuesday night. Tickets go on sale on Sunday.