Sioux City Police investigating armed robbery at business in Morningside

Sioux City Police investigating an armed robbery that happened early Sunday morning in Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood.
Authorities were called to the Pump 'N Pak at 1000 Morningside Avenue around 7 a.m.
The Police Department says more information is expected to be released on Monday.
No one was hurt at the business and so far no word if anyone was arrested for the suspected crime.
Hundreds of Alumni marched alongside band director Steve Connell for his last parade in the Tulip Festival.
KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)
News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com