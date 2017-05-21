Sioux City Police investigating armed robbery at business in Mor - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Police investigating armed robbery at business in Morningside

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Police investigating an armed robbery that happened early Sunday morning in Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood.

Authorities were called to the Pump 'N Pak at 1000 Morningside Avenue around 7 a.m.

The Police Department says more information is expected to be released on Monday.

No one was hurt at the business and so far no word if anyone was arrested for the suspected crime.

