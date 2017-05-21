Judge gives Madison County, NE teenager a second change

A 19-year old was the recipient of a second chance in Madison County District Court on Friday.

District Judge James Kube sees potential in a young man that he has seen multiple times in front of his bench.

Marquis Granville was spared being sent to jail after violating his probation terms. This isn’t the first time Granville has broke the rules. In February Granville showed up to his sentencing with pot in his system.

Instead of going to jail, Judge Kube added a fine and six months on to Granville’s current probation term.

Last July Granville was sentenced to 12 months of probation after being charged with terroristic threats after bringing a loaded shotgun to a party.

Granville told Kube that he wants to be a better person. He told the judge he has even stopped hanging around bad influences.

Kube told the court he planned to revoke Granville’s probation and send him to jail, but changed his mind after hearing Granville and the progress he has made.