Spencer, Iowa teenager honored for perfect attendance in high school

One Siouxland graduate was honored for having perfect attendance.
Brandi Botcher from Spencer, Iowa didn't miss a day of school from kindergarten all the way through 12th grade.
She has been on the honor role and excelled at 4 different sports including winning state in the shot put.
Congratulations to Brandi as she graduated from Spencer High School on Saturday afternoon.
Hundreds of Alumni marched alongside band director Steve Connell for his last parade in the Tulip Festival.
KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)
News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com