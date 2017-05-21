Spencer, Iowa teenager honored for perfect attendance in high sc - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Spencer, Iowa teenager honored for perfect attendance in high school

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

One Siouxland graduate was honored for having perfect attendance.

Brandi Botcher from Spencer, Iowa didn't miss a day of school from kindergarten all the way through 12th grade.

She has been on the honor role and excelled at 4 different sports including winning state in the shot put.

Congratulations to Brandi as she graduated from Spencer High School on Saturday afternoon.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.