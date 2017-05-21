Former Explorers manager Nottle returns for opening day - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Former Explorers manager Nottle returns for opening day

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
The Explorers welcomed former manager Ed Nottle back to Sioux City on Thursday. The Explorers welcomed former manager Ed Nottle back to Sioux City on Thursday.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Ed Nottle was the Explorers manager back when Sioux City first fielded a team, in 1993.

The X's kicked off their 25th season in Siouxland on Thursday night, and Nottle made his return to Lewis and Clark Park.

Nottle helped cut the ribbon on Sioux City's 2017 season.
    
He was the Explorers manager for 10 seasons, from 1993-to-2000, and then again from 2006-to-07.
    
Nottle racked up 426 wins as the X's manager, and says he has plenty of good memories from his time in Sioux City.

"We really felt that the community cared about what we did every day, and that, I think, is a Midwest-kind of thing," said Nottle. "I was born in inner-city Philadelphia. When I came out here, I had been out and about in baseball for quite a few years. But there's a difference about the Midwest. There's a difference about the feeling of togetherness, with the children, with what's good for the community."

With Nottle in the house, the Explorers beat Sioux Falls on opening night, 2-to-1.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.