Quiet night before storm chances return Monday

Finally we were able to get a dry day!



Sunday we lost the rain and were able to get our temperatures a little warmer even if they were still 10-20 degrees below average.



It was also a little blustery with northwest winds gusting to near 35 mph at times.



The winds start to calm during the evening hours and we're looking at a pretty quiet night with lows in the mid 40s.



Monday will start pretty nice with sunshine but by the afternoon we're looking at scattered thunderstorms moving into the area.



The southeastern half of Siouxland will have a chance for a storm or two containing large hail and strong winds.



Tuesday will cooler again with highs near 60 and spotty showers through the day.



The good news is that we're not looking at heavy rain totals on either Monday or Tuesday.



Wednesday we dry out with nice conditions staying into Thursday before our next chance for storms moves in overnight into Friday morning.