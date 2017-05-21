Iowa to give Flexsteel more than $2M to stay in Dubuque

The state of Iowa will give Flexsteel Industries more than $2 million as part of a $10 million bid to keep the furniture-maker's plant in Dubuque.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2qCct1n ) that on Friday, the Iowa Economic Development Authority board approved a $2.1 million incentive package for Flexsteel. That includes a $1 million forgivable loan and more than $1 million in tax credits and refunds. It will also get $8 million in local incentives.

Flexsteel announced earlier this month it will keep its manufacturing operations, along with 200 of its current 218 jobs, in Dubuque. That came seven months after it said it would close its Dubuque facility at the end of this year.

The company plans to spend $25 million on a new plant in Dubuque.

