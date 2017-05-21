Charter Oak- Ute hosts final graduation

One Siouxland graduate was honored for having perfect attendance. Brandi Botcher from Spencer, Iowa didn't miss a day of school from kindergarten all the way through 12th grade.

Graduating Senior Mandy Meseck is part of three generations that have crossed the stage at Charter Oak- Ute High School.

She's the final member of her family to do so.

Her younger sister will now go to school in the MVAO school district.

"It's definitely bittersweet. I mean, I feel honored to be able to be part of such a great class and such a great community. We're just like one big family and it's definitely sad to see the school go" says Graduating Senior Mandy Meseck.

After 55 years as a school district, the class of 2017 will be the last to take the stage here at Charter Oak- Ute High School

Grades 9 through 12 will now be part of a whole- grade sharing agreement with the neighboring school district.

Current Students as Charter Oak- Ute have already started the transition by going to events with students from MVAO.

"I've seen a lot of things change over the years but the thing that I want people to remember is that this has been an outstanding school district and we've certainly appreciated all the support that we've gotten from all the community members, from all the students. They have a lot to be proud of and they'll have some great memories to think back on when they get together in future years and talk about Charter Oak-Ute" says Superintendent Rollie Wiebers.

Low enrollment numbers and lack of funding are responsible for the school's closure.

"We'll be able to expand educational opportunities and we'll be able to prepare them better for the future. You know, when you get declining enrollment, your class sizes are down, your financial resources are down, the you're unable to provide the kind of things at a high quality level that hey need to be successful when they leave here" says Wiebers.

No matter where students in the Charter Oak and Ute communities end up, they always know where their heart is.

"It's always a great day to be a Bobcat" says Mandy Meseck