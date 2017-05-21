Former Iowa Lt. Gov. Joy Corning dies at age 84 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Former Iowa Lt. Gov. Joy Corning dies at age 84

DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad says one of his former Lt. Governors, Joy Corning, has died at the age of 84.

Corning served two terms as lieutenant governor under Branstad beginning in 1990.

She had lived with a liver condition for 21 years, but she told the Des Moines Register recently that her health had been failing.

Branstad says he was saddened to hear about Corning's death. He remembers her as a dedicated mother and excellent role model who fought for quality education.

Corning had the opportunity to say goodbye to her three daughters and nine grandchildren and write her own obituary before her death.

The Register says Corning didn't even mention her role as lieutenant governor in the obituary she wrote. Her daughters added it at the end.

