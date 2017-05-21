Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement

Posted:
Student walked out of commencement speech given by Vice President Mike Pence Student walked out of commencement speech given by Vice President Mike Pence
SOUTH BEND, IN (AP) -

Dozens of graduates and family members silently stood and walked out as Vice President Mike Pence began his address at Notre Dame's commencement ceremony.

But Pence also met with respectful applause Sunday when he mentioned how President Donald Trump spoke out against the religious persecution of people of "all faiths" when he addressed the leaders of more than 50 Arab and Muslim nations in Saudi Arabia earlier Sunday.

Trump has been harshly criticized for using anti-Islamic rhetoric during his campaign as well as his administration's efforts to impose a travel ban on several Muslim-majority nations. Before Pence spoke, valedictorian Caleb Joshua Pine appeared to take issue with the president as he urged his fellow graduates to "stand against scapegoating of Muslims."
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.