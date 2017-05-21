Local union workers protest AT&T - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Local union workers protest AT&T

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A couple dozen union members hit the picket line this weekend to protest AT&T.

Members of the Communications Workers of America Local 71-03 were in front of the AT&T store on Singing Hills Boulevard since Friday.    

They were out again Sunday afternoon.

Thousands of employees of AT & T across the country took part in a three-day protest.

They want more protection for retail workers, call-center staff and technicians.

They claim the company has been outsourced their jobs by closing down retail stores.

