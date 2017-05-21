Explorers lose series finale in Sioux Falls

Chris Jacobs notched three hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th inning, and Sioux Falls beat the Explorers on Sunday, 6-5.

The game started well for the X's. Michael Lang hit a solo home run, and Nate Samson followed with an RBI double. Then, in the second inning, Nick Flair hit a two-run home run, as Sioux City had a 4-1 lead after two innings.

Sioux Falls got two back in the fourth inning on a home run from Michael Falsetti.

The X's didn't score again after a sacrifice fly from LeVon Washington in the 5th inning. But B.J. Guinn hit an RBI single in the seventh and Ty Morrison hit a one-out RBI double in the ninth to tie the game at 5 and force extra innings.

Lang, Samson and Jayce Ray each had two hits for the Explorers, but Sioux Falls out-hit Sioux City 14-10. Burt Reynolds was 2-for-4 with two runs, and Jake Taylor added a home run for Sioux Falls.

Cody Forsythe lasted just four for the Explorers, but did have seven strikeout. P.J. Francescon blew the save in the ninth. Sioux Falls used six pitchers.

The Explorers begin a three-game series with Lincoln on Monday. First pitch from Lewis and Clark Park is set for 7:00 p.m.