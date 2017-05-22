LAKES AREA NEWS: Milford and Spirit Lake consider ordinances per - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

LAKES AREA NEWS: Milford and Spirit Lake consider ordinances pertaining to firework usage

Posted:
UNDATED (KUOO) -

Two Lakes Area cities this week will consider ordinances pertaining to the usage and sales of fireworks. The matter is among the items on the agenda for Monday evening's Milford city council meeting. It starts at 6:30 pm in the community center board room. The Spirit Lake city council will take it up at their meeting Tuesday evening at 5:30 pm in the council chambers at city hall.

The Iowa Legislature this session passed a bill that allows for the sale of fireworks such as roman candles, bottle rockets, and other consumer-grade fireworks. While cities cannot prohibit the sale of those items, they do have a say over locations of where they're sold. They can also ban the use of fireworks within their jurisdictions.

The Arnolds Park city council recently approved two requests for fireworks stands in that community.

The new state law in Iowa allows fireworks stands to be open between June 1 and July 8 as well as from December 10 to January 3.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.