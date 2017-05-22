LAKES AREA NEWS: Milford and Spirit Lake consider ordinances pertaining to firework usage

Two Lakes Area cities this week will consider ordinances pertaining to the usage and sales of fireworks. The matter is among the items on the agenda for Monday evening's Milford city council meeting. It starts at 6:30 pm in the community center board room. The Spirit Lake city council will take it up at their meeting Tuesday evening at 5:30 pm in the council chambers at city hall.

The Iowa Legislature this session passed a bill that allows for the sale of fireworks such as roman candles, bottle rockets, and other consumer-grade fireworks. While cities cannot prohibit the sale of those items, they do have a say over locations of where they're sold. They can also ban the use of fireworks within their jurisdictions.

The Arnolds Park city council recently approved two requests for fireworks stands in that community.

The new state law in Iowa allows fireworks stands to be open between June 1 and July 8 as well as from December 10 to January 3.