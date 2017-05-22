Hot dog recall - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hot dog recall

Posted:
(NBC News)

The maker of Nathan's hot dogs and Curtis hot dogs has issued a recall following consumers complaints of metal.

The recall involves 14-ounce sealed film packs labeled "Nathan's Skinless 8 Beef Franks" with a use-by date of August 19, 2017 as well as 16-ounce sealed film packs labeled "Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks" with a use-by date of June 15, 2017.

John Morrell and Company of Ohio says it's received three complaints of metal in the packaging, but no reports of injuries.

The products were shipped to retail locations nationwide. 

