Governor recognizes Nebraska students with top test scores

Gov. Pete Ricketts is urging Nebraska's top student test-takers to stay in the state for college or return to build their careers.

Ricketts on Monday recognized 16 high school seniors who achieved a top score of 36 on the ACT and one who scored a perfect 1600 on the SAT. About half of the students plan to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Nearly all of the students plan on majoring in engineering, math or science fields. Ricketts says they will be able to contribute to tech businesses in Nebraska or start their own.

