Scattered storms arrive later on today

After such a gloomy Saturday conditions improved greatly for our Sunday and today isn't looking too bad either. We'll start the day off with a fair amount of sunshine but a front is on the move and this will bring our storm chances back later on this afternoon. Storms will be widely scattered in nature, but a few could turn severe mainly across central and eastern Siouxland. The main concerns would be spotty hail and gusty winds. This moisture quickly exits overnight but due to cyclonic flow we'll see some wrap-around showers possible and maybe an isolated afternoon storm tomorrow.

High pressure begins to build in mid-week and this will keep us pleasant and mostly sunny right into Friday but we could see another isolated storm threat Thursday night into early Friday as a weak front scoots by. Memorial Weekend as it stands now, is looking quiet with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures expected right through Memorial Day. The coolest day of the week will Tuesday with temps about 15° below average but aside from that temperatures will be topping out in the 60s and 70s, with low to mid 70s anticipated here in Sioux City.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer