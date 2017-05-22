News 4 Today interviews Sen. Grassley ahead of confirmation vote of Gov. Branstad to be ambassador to China

The U.S. Senate will convene and resume consideration of the nomination of Governor Terry Branstad to be Ambassador to the People's Republic of China.



If confirmed, Governor Branstad will resign and Lt. Kim Reynolds will become the first female governor of Iowa.



The Senate is expected to proceed to a roll call vote on confirmation of Gov. Branstad's nomination at 4:30 p.m.



