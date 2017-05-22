Gov. Branstad confirmed as U.S. ambassador to China, will resign governorship Wednesday

The U.S. Senate will convene and resume consideration of the nomination of Governor Terry Branstad to be Ambassador to the People's Republic of China.

The U.S. Senate will convene and resume consideration of the nomination of Governor Terry Branstad to be Ambassador to the People's Republic of China.

During his confirmation hearing earlier this month, Branstad assured lawmakers that he would not shy away from confronting Beijing on a range of issues, including human rights and trade.

The U.S. Senate has voted to confirm Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad to serve as U.S. ambassador to China.

The 70-year-old Republican says he intends to use his decades-long relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping to advance U.S. and international interests. The two met in 1985 when Xi, then a provincial official, led an agricultural trade delegation to Iowa.

As senators where preparing to cast their votes on whether Branstad should be the next ambassador to China, Senator Joni Ernst, of Iowa, showed her support. "Having worked alongside the Governor for many years, I know he will exemplify the same leadership, thoughtfulness, and dedication in his role as Ambassador to China on behalf of the United States as he did for the people of Iowa," said Ernst. Senator Charles Grassley, of Iowa, put his support again behind the governor, as well, just before the vote. "The fact is, he's been an ambassador for Iowa to the nation and to world for his entire career," Grassley said. "He's been a champion for Iowa and on behalf of Iowans around the globe."

Branstad will formally resign as governor on Wednesday, and immediately be sworn-in as U.S. Ambassador to China. Shortly after Branstad's resignation, Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds will be sworn in as Iowa's 43rd governor in a ceremony at the Iowa State Capitol Building in Des Moines.

The 70-year-old Branstad is in his sixth non- consecutive term as Iowa's governor. With more than 22 years at the helm of state government, he is the country's longest-serving governor, ever. Branstad's upcoming departure marks the end of a career in state politics that spans several decades. Branstad says he's leaving Iowa with a low unemployment rate and renewable energy investments in wind farms and ethanol.

Critics point to legislation he approved this year that weakened public unions, restricted minimum hourly wage increases and added a voter identification requirement.

Previous story:

The Senate voted to confirm Iowa Governor Terry Branstad to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the People's Republic of China.



The Senate voted on Branstad's nomination Monday afternoon.



During his confirmation hearing earlier this month, Branstad assured lawmakers that he would not shy away from confronting Beijing on a range of issues, including human rights and trade.



Iowa Senator Charles Grassley told News 4 Today Branstad's 32-year friendship with Chinese President Xi Jinping will be a strong attribute for his new job.



Branstad is in his sixth nonconsecutive term as Iowa's governor. With more than 22 years at the helm of state government, he is the country's longest serving governor.



Now that Branstad is confirmed as ambassador to China, Iowa will have its first-ever female governor, when Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds takes over the office.



