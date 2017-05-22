Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey commented Monday on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service.

“Farmers took full advantage of the less than two and a half days suitable for field work to plant 7 percent of anticipated corn acres and 22 percent of soybean acres. The spotty showers and sometimes heavy rains made it difficult to make much planting progress, especially in the later part of the week. As we approach the end of May, farmers are very anxious to finish planting and we hope for agreeable conditions to allow that to happen,” Northey said.

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.gov or on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia.

CROP REPORT

Statewide, Iowa farmers had only 2.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 21, 2017, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Those few days came early in the week as rain throughout the rest of the week made conditions too wet for planters to enter the fields.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 0 percent very short, 0 percent short, 65 percent adequate and 35 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 0 percent very short, 1 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 28 percent surplus.

Ninety-two percent of the corn crop has been planted, 3 days behind last year but 2 days ahead of the 5-year average. Corn emerged reached 59 percent, 4 days behind last year. The first corn condition rating of the season was 1 percent very poor, 2 percent poor, 22 percent fair, 63 percent good and 12 percent excellent. Soybean planting reached 62 percent complete, 2 days behind last year but 1 day ahead of average. Fifteen percent of soybeans have emerged, 1 day behind average. Oat emergence reached 92 percent, 2 days ahead of average. Oat condition was rated 80 percent good to excellent.

The first cutting of alfalfa hay advanced to 8 percent complete. Hay conditions decreased slightly to 82 percent good to excellent. Pasture condition remained at 82 percent good to excellent. The week’s rain resulted in muddy feedlots again, stressing some cattle.