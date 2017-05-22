Nebraska crop progress and condition

For the week ending May 21, 2017, temperatures averaged three to five degrees below normal, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.



Significant rainfall of two inches or more was recorded across the majority of counties; however, rainfall totals of three inches or more was recorded across the southeast.



Producers made planting progress during the early part of the week, but wet conditions kept farmers out of the field for the remainder of the week.



There were 2.1 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 5 short, 74 adequate, and 21 surplus.



Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 6 short, 80 adequate, and 13 surplus.



Field Crops Report: Corn planted was 87 percent, near 88 last year and 91 for the five-year average. Emerged was 52 percent, near 48 last year, but behind 57 average.



Soybeans planted was 52 percent, near 50 last year, but behind 61 average.

