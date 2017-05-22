South Dakota crop progress and condition

For the week ending May 21, 2017, cool, wet weather limited fieldwork across parts of South Dakota, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.



Daytime high temperatures were 15 to 20 degrees below normal for many locations during the latter half of the reporting period.



Rainfall totals varied widely across the State. Some heavier rainfall amounts were located in already saturated areas of the southeast causing ponding and flooding in planted and to-be planted fields.



There were 3.0 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 5 percent very short, 24 short, 66 adequate, and 5 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 6 percent very short, 27 short, 64 adequate, and 3 surplus.



Field Crops Report: Corn planted was 88 percent, ahead of 81 last year, and near 84 average. Emerged was 47 percent, ahead of 38 last year, and near 43 average. Soybeans planted was 56 percent, near 52 last year, and ahead of 50 average. Emerged was 11 percent, equal to last year, and near 13 average.