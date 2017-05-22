Man accused of killing his sister makes court appearance

A man accused of stabbing his sister to death in June 2016, was back in court Monday.

Thomas Bibler appeared in Plymouth County Court to talk about the defense of his upcoming trial.

He is charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Bibler was arrested in June after a standoff with police at his Le Mars apartment.

His sister, 27-year-old Shannon Bogh, died of stab wounds at a Le Mars hospital.

Bibler's defense had an expert meet with him to discuss his mental state during the time of the alleged murder.

The prosecution also sent an expert to meet with Bibler, but the state says Bibler was advised by his council not to answer questions the incident.

Bibler's attorney has until June 2 to file their position on why Bibler should not have to answer the questions.

A trial date has not yet been set.