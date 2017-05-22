Rain and cooler weather returns Tuesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

It was a gorgeous first half of the day, but then the rainy weather we've been experiencing made a small comeback with some showers and thunderstorms developing across the region as a cold front is moving through.  

These thundershowers will only be with us this evening into early tonight before they move to the east.  

Tuesday is going to be a cooler day with a lot of clouds and scattered light rain showers throughout the day.  

After that, we'll dry things back out and see highs by Wednesday go into the mid to upper 60s.  

70s return by Thursday and should stay with us into the weekend.  

More clouds are likely on Saturday but at this point, most rain would be south of Sioux City.  

Some thundershowers could return by later in the day on Sunday with some isolated thunderstorms possible for Memorial Day Monday.

