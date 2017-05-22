Suspect in credit union armed robbery pleads not guilty - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Suspect in credit union armed robbery pleads not guilty

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The man suspected in the armed robbery of a local credit union says he's "not guilty" of the crime.

In court, today, 21-year old Joshua Isiah Webbs submitted a written plea to the charge of first-degree robbery. 

Back on May 2nd, police say Webbs held up the Municipal Credit Union, at 103 Fairmount Street, in Sioux City's Greenville neighborhood.

He got away, on foot, with cash.

But, police say he later used a getaway car, which he abandoned just a few blocks away from the credit union.

A trial date has not been set.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.