Suspect in credit union armed robbery pleads not guilty

The man suspected in the armed robbery of a local credit union says he's "not guilty" of the crime.

In court, today, 21-year old Joshua Isiah Webbs submitted a written plea to the charge of first-degree robbery.

Back on May 2nd, police say Webbs held up the Municipal Credit Union, at 103 Fairmount Street, in Sioux City's Greenville neighborhood.

He got away, on foot, with cash.

But, police say he later used a getaway car, which he abandoned just a few blocks away from the credit union.

A trial date has not been set.