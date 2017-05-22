Musketeers focused on 'winner take all' game five

The Musketeers will host Chicago in game five of the Clark Cup Finals on Tuesday.

The Musketeers have been playing hockey since September and their long season will come down to just one game. Game five of the Clark Cup Finals is Tuesday between Sioux City and Chicago. It's simple -- the winner will be the USHL champion.

The Muskies made a dramatic comeback in Game four, scoring twice in the final three minutes to turn a one-goal deficit into a one goal win, 5-4. In fact, in game four, Sioux City never led until there was just over a minute left, when Kristian Pospisil netted the game winner.

The Muskies had reason to celebrate, after staving off elimination but says game five is all they're thinking about.

"It was a really exciting game, Game Four," said head coach Jay Varady. "But it's over. We talked about it all playoff season, that as soon as soon as the game's over, we're moving on to the next thing."

"Time to hit the reset button," said defenseman Jacob Wilson. "It's over with, done with. We've got to prepare like we have this past month, all playoff games. Just prepare for another game."

Varady says that Chicago has been on top of them for most of the series. In Game 5, getting off to a good start will be a big key for Sioux City. In games two, three and four, the Musketeers have been outscored 6-0 in the first period.

"Be ready, be ready when the puck drops, physically and mentally," said forward Aapeli Rasanen. "Everybody has been playing hockey for so long, so everybody knows what they have to do to be ready. So just do your own thing."

"We have to stick to our game plan and our identity, and that's been a pressure team all year," said Varady. "I think we have to apply that pressure early in the game."

Game time is 7:05 on Tuesday. All seats for the final game are just $5.