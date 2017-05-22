The American Academy of Pediatrics has new guidelines for children and fruit juices -- which could force a change in childrens' menus.

The academy says fruit juice should be limited for children ... And for the very young, it should be avoided all together

Children under the age of one should not be given fruit juice unless a doctor says it's okay.

This, according to new guidelines from the American academy of pediatrics.

The group had previously advised that parents wait until the age of six months to give their children fruit juice... But changed their recommendations out of concerns about rising obesity rates and tooth decay.

Children and teens are the top consumers of juice and juice drinks in the U.S., according to the academy.

But drinking fruit juice all day can cause cavities and put children at risk for excessive weight gain.

The academy also recommends that parents limit fruit juices to no more than four ounces a day for children between the ages of one and three.

They say it should be 100-percent fresh or reconstituted juice ... And it should be given in a cup, not a bottle or a box.

A maximum of six ounces of fruit juice a day is now recommended for kids between the ages of four and six... And for those between seven and 18, no more than 8 ounces daily.

The co-author of the academy's policy statement said they want to encourage children to learn to eat fruit rather than drink fruit juice.