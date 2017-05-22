Trial for Norfolk, Nebraska mother accused in deadly child abuse case still planned for this summer

The Carla Montoya child abuse trial is still on schedule, for now.

Montoya appeared in court Monday, where her pre-trial hearing was delayed one month so her attorney, Ron Temple, had more time to schedule a deposition.

District Court Judge James Kube granted Temple’s request for a delay, granted that he does all he can to keep the trial on schedule.

Montoya was arrested in March of last year related to the death of her four-year old daughter Caylee Hoehne.

Twenty-two-year-old Carla Montoya has pleaded not guilty to intentional child abuse resulting in death.

Prosecutors say Montoya told police she had tossed her 4-year-old daughter into a bed three times on March 12, 2016, and the girl may have hit her head on the bed frame or a wall.

Her trial is still scheduled to begin in July.