Trial for Norfolk, Nebraska mother accused in deadly child abuse case still planned for this summer

NORFOLK, NE (KTIV/NCN) -

The Carla Montoya child abuse trial is still on schedule, for now.

Montoya appeared in court Monday, where her pre-trial hearing was delayed one month so her attorney, Ron Temple, had more time to schedule a deposition.

District Court Judge James Kube granted Temple’s request for a delay, granted that he does all he can to keep the trial on schedule.

Montoya was arrested in March of last year related to the death of her four-year old daughter Caylee Hoehne. 

Twenty-two-year-old Carla Montoya has pleaded not guilty to intentional child abuse resulting in death. 

Prosecutors say Montoya told police she had tossed her 4-year-old daughter into a bed three times on March 12, 2016, and the girl may have hit her head on the bed frame or a wall.

Her trial is still scheduled to begin in July.

