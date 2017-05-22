Recent rains cause NW Iowa rivers to rise

May has brought some showers to Siouxland. Heavier rains, and thunderstorms, have caused some rivers to rise to dangerous levels.

The Little Sioux River has risen several feet in the past week. Its highest level? In the town of Linn Grove, Iowa. At 18 feet, and rising, flood levels are considered "minor". "On the south side, that floods pretty regularly," said Ronda Ellis, Linn Grove, IA Mayor.

Though levels are expected to hit near 19-and-a-half feet, which is considered a "minor" threat, Ellis says her town is prepared. She says the dam holds back some of the water, houses are built on the hills away from harm's way, and farmers don't grow crops along the riverbanks in a wet season. "Most of the farmers that have river-bottom ground have learned over the years that, unless it's a dry, dry year, they can't farm that area," said Ellis. "The water comes up into their field."

Farmers, in and around Linn Grove, weren't as cautious in the past. "The rain came so fast and the river came up so fast," said Ellis. 1993. That's the year water swept through Iowa cities, neighborhoods, and farmland. "Their cattle and their horses got flooded on to an island," said Ellis. Ever since that day those living along the Little Sioux River realized the big damage it could cause.

Ellis says the river's levels are calculated by a sensor near the dam. Those numbers are sent to an organization, in Sioux Falls, that can perform manual measurements.