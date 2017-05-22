Council members pass ordinance governing sale, use of fireworks in Sioux City

People will now be able to legally use fireworks in Sioux City around the 4th of July and New Year's.

Monday night, the Sioux City City Council passed an ordinance that would allow the people to use fireworks, during certain hours, from June 25th to July 4th, as well as, December 30th to January 1st.

The local law starts this year.

If anyone uses fireworks, recently legalized by the Iowa Legislature, outside those dates, they can be fined $500 if on city property. They face a $250 fine if found using fireworks in areas off city property.

The city council also looked at the permitting process for businesses selling fireworks. For those interested in selling fireworks, they have to apply 14 days ahead of the June 1st date for a permanent structure. If they choose to sell fireworks from temporary structure, they have to apply 14 days before June 13th.

