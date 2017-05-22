Severe weather in Texas damages homes and buildings

Texas residents say they think a tornado is responsible for damage in their neighborhood.

But there were no reports of an actual twister.

Courtney Fischer talked to people impacted by the storm.

Adriana Sardinas has lived on Christopher Street 32 years.

Adriana Sardinas/Resident

"Not even during Ike was it this bad."

And has never seen storm damage like this.

Adriana Sardinas/Resident

"And my aunt's house next-door, there are trees all over the trailer."

That tree fell on her aunt's mobile home.

A light pole snapped like a twig in her parent's backyard.

This is how it ended.

How it started?

Sardinas says the hail was deafening.

Adriana Sardinas/Resident

"Dunk, dunk, dunk and then it got faster and then I heard a big wind."

Veronica Whitley's parents heard it.

Veronica Whitley/Resident

"My mom said it lasted maybe 3 to 5 minutes, if that, she heard a whoosh and that was it."

And felt it.

Their backyard, now looks like this.

Veronica Whitley/Resident

"We got a lot of fences down, trees down."

Down Joann Street,

onto Christopher Street,

block after block -- is a mess.

Trees on homes and trucks.

"We came to check and everything was messed up."

But perhaps the worst damage --

is at Rodriguez construction group,

a covered metal awning -- collapsed.

Dawn Rodriguez/Business Owner

"Crumpled it up like paper and threw it over the fence it's ridiculous."

Ironically -- this metal structure was put up to protect equipment from wind and rain.

Dawn Rodriguez/Business Owner

"Just kind of in shock because you don't expect that I mean, it's made of steel."

Now it's flattened.

And the owner says it looks like twenty to thirty thousand dollars in damage.

Dawn Rodriguez/Business Owner

"I don't see how it could be anything other than a tornado."



The national weather service is sending a meteorologist out to determine if a small tornado is responsible for the damage.