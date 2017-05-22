Force main project to fix South Sioux City sewer odor issue nears completion

The city of South Sioux City is nearing completion of the force main project that city officials hope will put an end to odor issues with the South Sioux City sewer system involving Big Ox Energy.

Public Works Director Bob Livermore, revealed that the project is ahead of schedule, and should be complete on Sunday, June 11th.

That's the day the switch-over will take place.

That will take Big Ox off of the gravity sewer line shared by nearby residents, and route wastewater from the plant to a separate industrial line.

City officials say they're pleased with the project's progress, and the cooperation from the residents closely affected.

"We're way ahead of schedule and we're very happy with that. The engineer and the contractor did a super job and we're really happy that everything went as well as it did. Even the landowners, the joint-landowners, worked very cooperatively with us," said Livermore.

Livermore also says while they don't know the exact number yet, the project will cost "around one million dollars."

Funds for the project will come from Big Ox Energy as well as a state revolving fund loan.

Sewer odor issues blamed on the energy plant displaced as many as two dozen families last fall.