Prichard brings campaign for governor to Sioux City

Another Iowa lawmaker has thrown his hat into the ring in the race for governor.

Todd Prichard, who's a member of the Iowa House, from Charles City, spoke at the Sioux City Public Library, Monday night.

He announced his run for governor, last week, in his hometown, and he's been traveling the state ever since.

Monday night, Prichard spoke about his beliefs, and his goals of his gubernatorial campaign.

He said he wants to see the state change, and become a better place.

"The biggest thing that I want to see changed in Iowa is I want to see better jobs for all Iowans, said Todd Prichard, Democratic Candidate for Iowa Governor. Better economic opportunity for all Iowans and I think economic opportunity is created by education opportunities. So one thing that I'm proposing is free community college for all Iowans."

Prichard said another reason he's running for governor is to, quote "take back the state" for the people of Iowa.