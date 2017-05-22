Sioux City police investigate rollover accident

Monday night, Sioux City Police had their hands full with a rollover accident right in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

It happened around 6:50 pm at 1700 Ingleside Avenue.

That's near the intersection with Virginia Street.

A car hit a retaining wall and then slammed into a tree.

The driver says he was going south on Ingleside and tried to avoid an on-coming vehicle, but lost control.

He was bleeding from the head, but refused to go to the hospital.

Sioux City Police believe that speed did contribute to the accident.

They're now investigating to see if the driver was using alcohol or drugs before the crash.





