Explorers blank Lincoln in series opener

The Sioux City Explorers started their week-long homestand with an 8-0 win over Lincoln. The X's evened their record at 2-2 while the Saltdogs fell to 2-2.

Sioux City scored a pair of runs in the second and four more times in the third to pull ahead 6-0. The X's added two more runs in the fourth inning. The X's outhit the Saltdogs 13-7 with Nate Samson and John Nogowski leading the way with three hits apiece.

X's starting pitcher Kurt Heyer had to leave the game in the top of the fourth inning with an apparent injury. Todd Eaton came on in relief and also kept the Lincoln bats in check, giving up just three hits in 3 2/3 innings of work to earn the victory.

Game two of the three-game series is Tuesday morning at 11:05.