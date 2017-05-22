Sioux City Police search for suspect in Tobacco Hut armed robbery

Sioux City Police are searching for the suspect that held up a business on Sioux City's north side, Monday.

Investigators say the male suspect threatened the clerk with a handgun, at the Tobacco Hut, on 27th and Chambers Streets around 6:30.

They say he took cash and other items.

No one was injured in the incident.

Multiple police units were on scene, as well as, a K-9 involved in the search.

Police say they do not believe this is connected to the armed robbery at the Pump 'N Pak, in Morningside, Sunday morning.

The suspect in the Tobacco Hut heist is Native American, in his 40's or 50's, 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing around 220 pounds.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact police immediately.