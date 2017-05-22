UPDATE: Tobacco Hut robbery suspect wanted on sexual assault warrants in Nebraska

Sioux City police say the suspect in last week's armed robbery of the Tobacco Hut, on the north side, has been arrested in Minnesota.

40-year-old Cyrus Free, of Winnebago, Nebraska, is in custody, in a Minneapolis suburb, with charges pending in the Sioux City robbery.

Back on May 22nd, police say Free walked into the Tobacco Hut, pulled a gun on the clerk behind the counter, and demanded money. He got away with the cash, and several cartons of cigarettes.

Court records show Free has several outstanding federal warrants. In Thurston County, Nebraska, Free faces a charge of sexual assault. In a sworn statement, an FBI special investigator claims Free sexually assaulted two family members, a 14-year-old girl, and her 12-year-old sister.

The older sister told authorities that Free had been having sex with her two times per month since she was 12-years-old.

The sexual assaults happened at a home in Winnebago, Nebraska.

