Sioux City City Council passes second of three readings to raise sewer rates

Monday night, Sioux City City Council approved the second of three readings that would raise sewer rates by three-percent.

If passed, residents would pay an additional $1.04 a month, or $12.48 a year.

The rate hike would take effect on July 1st and would be a one time, one year increase.

"The increase is needed to offset the cost of the relocation of the utilities for the I-29 project," said Alex Watters, Sioux City City Councilmember. "I believe that we were told by state or it was estimated there would be about $17.5-million for that relocation and it came in way over budget."

The third and final reading will take place at the city council meeting on June 5th.