Sioux City City Council passes second of three readings to raise sewer rates

By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Monday night, Sioux City City Council approved the second of three readings that would raise sewer rates by three-percent.

If passed, residents would pay an additional $1.04 a month, or $12.48 a year.

The rate hike would take effect on July 1st and would be a one time, one year increase.

"The increase is needed to offset the cost of the relocation of the utilities for the I-29 project," said Alex Watters, Sioux City City Councilmember. "I believe that we were told by state or it was estimated there would be about $17.5-million for that relocation and it came in way over budget."

The third and final reading will take place at the city council meeting on June 5th. 

