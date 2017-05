East edges SBL in substate soccer; Black Raiders beat LeMars in baseball opener

Stephen Curry scored 36 points and the Golden State Warriors closed out the Western Conference Final against the injury-ravaged San Antonio Spurs with a 129-115 victory, becoming the first team in league history to...

Stephen Curry scored 36 points and the Golden State Warriors closed out the Western Conference Final against the injury-ravaged San Antonio Spurs with a 129-115 victory, becoming the first team in league history to start the playoffs 12-0.

