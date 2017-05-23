Sioux City City Council approves development agreement with Trit - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City City Council approves development agreement with Tritz Pallet

By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A Sioux City business underway got a big push Monday night.

City Council authorized a development agreement on the proposal of Tritz Pallet for the sale of land in the Donner Park Urban Renewal Area. 

Tritz Pallet is headquartered in Le Mars. 

The company has a business located in Sioux City but they plan to move their business to Bridgeport Industrial park. 

Tritz Pallet plans to invest around $6-million in the venture.

