Trump administration sending Congress $4.1 trillion budget

President Donald Trump is sending Congress a $4.1 trillion spending plan that relies on faster economic growth and steep cuts in a range of support programs for low-income individuals to balance the government's books over the next decade.

The proposed budget, for the fiscal year that begins October 1st, was being delivered to Congress Tuesday, setting off an extended debate in which Democrats are already attacking the administration for trying to balance the budget on the backs of the poor.

Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.

The proposal projects that this year's deficit will rise to $603 billion, up from the actual deficit of $585 billion last year.