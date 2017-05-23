Gloomy with widespread showers on Tuesday

The sunshine continued to shine as we stepped into Monday but showers and isolated thunderstorms developed by the afternoon. We'll see that same system impact us today as wrap-around moisture moves back through Siouxland. This will be moving through in the form of scattered showers throughout our Tuesday. I'm not expecting a washout of a day but definitely keep that umbrella handy. Temperatures will be much cooler than yesterday, only rising into the upper 50s due to clouds and northerly flow.

The showers begin to move out tonight with decreasing clouds late. Lows will be falling back into the mid 40s overnight which is a bit below average for this time of the year. The sunshine returns tomorrow as high pressure begins to build in. This will set up a drying trend into Memorial Day Weekend. A cold front will be swinging through into the day on Saturday which could spark up a few showers though. Another system could bring us some spotty thunderstorms Sunday into Monday but as it looks now, conditions will not be total rain outs. Highs begin to make their climb back towards seasonable norms throughout the rest of the week. The upper 60s return tomorrow with 70s expected through the rest of the week into the holiday weekend.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer