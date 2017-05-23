Roger Moore's family says former James Bond star has died after - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Roger Moore's family says former James Bond star has died after a short battle with cancer

Posted:
LONDON (AP) -

Roger Moore, the longest-serving movie star to play iconic British spy James Bond in the famed film series, has died in Switzerland after a brief bout with cancer. He was 89.
   
A message from his family shared on the actor's official Twitter account Tuesday read: "With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated."
   
The statement continued that Moore "has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer.
   
"The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.