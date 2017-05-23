Reynolds to be sworn in as governor Wednesday Morning

Branstad will formally resign as governor on Wednesday, and immediately be sworn-in as U.S. Ambassador to China. Shortly after Branstad's resignation, Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds will be sworn in as Iowa's 43rd governor.

Gov. Terry Branstad will resign as governor of Iowa on Wednesday, May 24, at 10 a.m. and immediately be sworn in as U.S. ambassador to the People's Republic of China.

Following the swearing in of Ambassador Branstad, Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds will take the oath of office in the Iowa State Capitol Rotunda in Des Moines and be sworn in by Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady. Reynolds will then deliver her first address as governor of Iowa.



“Never in my wildest dreams did I think that a boy from a small farm in Leland would one day have the opportunity to represent the United States and Iowa on the world stage, working closely with one of the world’s most influential countries and one of America’s largest trading partners,” Branstad said. “While I’m temporarily leaving the state I love and have governed for over 22 years, I know I’m leaving Iowa in great hands with Kim Reynolds.”

“We’ve been extremely fortunate to have Gov. Branstad as our governor and Chris as our first lady,” Lt. Gov. Reynolds said. “We’re even more fortunate to have him represent the country and our great state on the world stage. He’s the right person, at the right time, serving for the right reasons.”

The U.S. Senate confirmed Branstad Monday by a vote of 82-13.

Branstad’s resignation will take place in the governor’s formal office at the Iowa State Capitol Building in Des Moines. He will then be sworn in as U.S. ambassador to China by Judge Steven Colloton of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit.

