American Eagle flight lands safely at Sioux Gateway Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue Monday night

By Jenny Lenzini, Multimedia News Producer
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

A representative from American Airlines said a flight scheduled to land at Sioux Gateway Airport ran into an issue Monday night.

They said prior to landing, American Eagle Flight 3322 encountered a mechanical issue.

The flight landed safely at 10:13 p.m. 

This was a scheduled flight from Chicago O’Hare (ORD) to Sioux Gateway Airport.

The representative said the aircraft is out of service and a maintenance team is evaluating the aircraft at Sioux Gateway Airport.

American Eagle is operated by Envoy Air. 

