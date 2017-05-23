2 plead not guilty to murder charge in reservation slaying

Two people have pleaded not guilty to killing a man on northeast Nebraska's Winnebago Reservation.

Court records say 19-year-old Jeremiah Wolfe and 21-year-old Lawrencia Merrick entered the pleas Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha.

The charge: second-degree murder.

No trial date has been set.

The records say 32-year-old William Redhorn Jr. was slain early on April 23 in Winnebago. An autopsy shows that he'd been strangled but also suffered head trauma.

The records say the two had told tribal police that they'd come upon Redhorn outside a building he was trying to break into and approached him when he wouldn't stop.

Wolfe says a fight broke out between him and Redhorn and that he put Redhorn in a headlock until he quit struggling.

Merrick says she struck Redhorn, too.

