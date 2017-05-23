Explorers dominate Lincoln for second straight win

The Sioux City Explorers continued their hot streak against the Lincoln Saltdogs, winning 7-2 on Tuesday in a game that started at 11:00 a.m. on Kid's Day. The X's improved to 3-2 with the victory.

Sioux City jumped to an early 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Third baseman Josh Vitters knocked in the first run with a sacrifice fly to centerfield. With the bases loaded and one out, Michael Lang plated two more with a single . On the next at-bat, Jayce Ray scored the runner from third with an RBI single.

The Saldogs got on the board in the seventh inning. Trever Adams reached first on a hit-by-pitch, and scored on a two-run homer from Randolph Oduber to cut the lead in half at 4-2.

The Explorers added three more runs in the eighth inning. Jayce Ray led-odd the inning with a single, advanced to second with a stolen base, moved to third on a base-hit single by LeVon Washington, and scored off an RBI single by John Nogowski for their fifth run. Later in the inning, Nick Flair ripped an RBI double, scoring two runners to make it 7-2.

Explorers starter Hobbs Johnson (1-0) had a stellar performance on the mound, pitching six scoreless innings, while recording seven strikeouts. Saltdogs right-hander Seth Webster (0-1) was charged with the loss, allowing four runs, on seven hits and a walk in six innings pitched.

The X's will try to complete the three-game sweep on Wednesday at 7:05.