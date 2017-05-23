Is drier weather about to return to Siouxland?

It was a day of chilly rain showers moving through Siouxland keeping our highs in the 50s.

The showers will quickly fade away after sunset tonight and a drier and warmer Wednesday is going to be on the way with highs getting back into the 60s.

Warmer 70s should then return Thursday and stay with us into the weekend.

And while the warmer temperatures will be returning, it's harder to tell if rain chances will be returning.

Any chances coming out way at this point are pretty small.

So the first small chance of an isolated thundershower could happen during the afternoon on Thursday.

We'll also have a small rain chance on both Saturday and Sunday as well with still a slight chance of thunderstorms on Monday as well with highs in the low 70s for Memorial Day.